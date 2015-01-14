William Randell

William H. Randell, 74, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on January 1, 2015 of lung cancer. He was born on July 4, 1940.

Bill was born and raised in Mount Vernon, Indiana. He was a career Army officer, joining in 1958. He saw action in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Vietnam and other parts of the world.

He is survived by his wife, Paula, and one son, Donnie, of Dear Park, Texas. He is also survived by his twin sister, Winnie Randell of Mount Vernon and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents William H. Randell and mother, Amelia Juanita Randell.

A private ceremony was held in Huntsville, Alabama on Thursday, January 7.