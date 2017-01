Rosalyn Oursler

Rosalyn Irene Oursler, 87, formerly of Cynthiana, Indiana, born to Henry Michael and Cecilia Mary (Martin) Kissel on May 25, 1927, in Haubstadt, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 5, 2015, at West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxillary.

She is survived by a son: Michael (Karen) Oursler of Evansville, Indiana; two daughters: Barbara Ann (David) Drake of Iowa City, Iowa and Susan Jean (Dick) Kasting of Washington, DC; seven grandchildren: Alex Drake of Iowa City, Iowa, Theresa Drake and her husband Aaron Zimmerman of Corsicana, Texas, Meredith (David) Riddle of Urbana, Illinois, Anna Jensen Kasting and Katherine Kasting of Washington, DC, Joseph Oursler and Maria Oursler of Evansville, Indiana; one great-granddaughter: Elizabeth Ann Riddle; two sisters: Edna (Paul) Becker of Evansville, Indiana and Helen (Harold) Wolf of Ft. Branch, Indiana and four brothers: John (Phyllis) Kissel of Princeton, Indiana, Harold Kissel of Haubstadt, Indiana, Henry ‘Junior’ Kissel of Evansville, Indiana and David (Mary) Kissel of Bogart, Georgia.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Floyd Robert Oursler in 2009 and four brothers: Raymond, Nolan, Vincent and Earl Kissel.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 10, 2015, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana. Father Ed Schnur officiating.

Visitation followed a Rosary/Memorial Service starting at 3 p.m. at the Werry Funeral Home in Cynthiana, Indiana until 8 p.m., Friday, January 9, 2015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 10 North St. Francis Avenue, PO Box 100, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

