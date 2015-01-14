Mary K. Thompson

Mary Kathryn (Katie) Thompson, 85, passed on Saturday, January 10, 2015 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home in Wadesville, Indiana. She was born July 7, 1929 to Margaret (Seed) Wright and Melvin Harold Wright.

A graduate of Oakland City High School (1947), she went to Deaconess School of Nursing completing her education in 1952, Katie was dedicated to her work holding positions at Welborn Clinic, GFI research, and as a School Nurse in the North Posey School District for 21 years.

She was a member of Wadesville First Christian Church (DOC), Deaconess Nurses Alumni Association and served on the Posey County Board of Health for 12 years.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Forrest ‘Feathers,’ daughters Donna (Craig) Bonk of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Jan Cupp of Plymouth, Michigan, a granddaughter Stephanie Bonk of Birmingham, Michigan, two nieces Pam Chavez and Shelly Christmas and one nephew Greg Hunt. She and Feathers were married on November 2, 1952 in Oakland City, Indiana, and just recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Joann Vinson; and one brother, Bill Wright. Katie, ever the medical professional, bequeathed her body to the Indiana University Anatomical Education Program.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 18 at Werry’s Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana, from 2 to 7 p.m. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the Wadesville First Christian Church, on Monday, January 19, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Wadesville First Christian Church, 7226 Hwy 66, Wadesville, Indiana 47638 or Indiana University Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, MS5035, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The family has heard many touching stories about Katie during this trying time. In celebration of her life, they are requesting that you send any stories or memories that you have of Katie to sabonk@gmail.com. They would like to thank their family, dear friends and neighbors, along with Asera Care Palliative Medicine and Hospice for the love and support that they have received throughout this journey.