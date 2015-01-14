Lillian Woolsey

Lillian Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Woolsey, 96, of Wadesville, Indiana, born to Emit Grubb and Lillian Mona (Johnson) Render on January 30, 1918, in Butler County, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 11, 2015, at her home in Wadesville, Indiana.

She was a quilter, seamstress, hard worker and passionate about gardening. She was a meat packer and co-owner of Woolsey Packing Company and attended the Wadesville General Baptist Church in Wadesville, Ind.

Surviving her are brothers: Clyde Render of Morganfield, Kentucky and Clates Render of Calhoun, Kentucky; sisters: Betty West of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Josie Davis of Calhoun, Kentucky and Emma Jean Tomes of Calhoun, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers: Charles, Ernest, Emmett and William Render and a sister: Marie McCall.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 17, 2015, at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, Kentucky at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 17, 2015, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23453 or online at: www.operationsmile.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com.