Gregg Merrick

Gregg K. Merrick, 65 of Mount Vernon, died on January 7, 2015 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born on November 23, 1949 in Henderson, Kentucky. He was the son of Elbert and Janette (Kinney) Merrick.

Mr. Merrick worked for SABIC, Innovative Incorporated and retired in 2009 after 36 years. He served in the National Guard for six years. He loved hunting, fishing and watching the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball. Mr. Merrick was an avid Harley Motorcyclist. He was a great man with a big heart.

He is survived by a wife, of nine years, Mary Merrick, mother, Janette Merrick of Evansville, sister, Norma Jo (Jerry) Smith of Brentwood, Tennessee, brother, Randy (Tracey) Merrick of Evansville; daughters, Jodi Merrick and Jeni Merrick of Evansville, Ashley Fuson of Mount Vernon and four grandchildren Azdyn, Amaree, Grant and Gabby. He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Merrick.

Visitation for Mr. Merrick was Saturday, January 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at Stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com.