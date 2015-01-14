Douglas Pierce

Douglas M. Pierce, 72 of Evansville, passed away Thursday January 8, 2015 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He was born January 3, 1943 in Posey County, the son of Charles and Laveta (Goff) Pierce.

He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Shahan of Mount Vernon and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial graveside services will be announced at a later date. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is in charge of arrangements.