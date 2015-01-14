Bob Seebree

Robert Owen Sebree, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away January 11, 2015 at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 12, 1929 in Hopkinsville, Ky., to Gustella and Ora Lee (Williams) Sebree.

Bob was a welder at Babcock and Wilcox and had been a long-term employee at Dairy Queen. He was a very active member of New Bethel AME Church. Bob was a past Captain with the Civil Defense and had served on the board of the Posey County Rehab Services and was a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Lee) Sebree; sons, Richard Sebree of Ft. Worth, Texas, William Sebree of Evansville, Ind., Phillip Sebree of New Castle, Penn., and Greg Sebree of Evansville, Ind.; daughters, Felicia Sebree of Atlanta, Ga., and Charlotte Sebree of Pittsburg, Penn.; brother, Archie Sebree of Evansville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 16, 2015 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main Street, Mount Vernon, Ind., with Rev. Mark Tabor and Rev. Carl Watkins officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Bethel AME Church.

