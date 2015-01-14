Bertha Phelps

Bertha Mae Phelps, 82 of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday morning January 10, 2015 at Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Evansville. She was born May 1, 1932 in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Samuel and Hazel Douthitt. She married Fred Phelps, Jr. on March 23, 2001 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2009.

Bertha had worked in nursing services at Welborn Hospital for many years. She also worked in floral design at Ben Franklin. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and loved her family.

She is survived by one son, Thomas Lee and Sandra Lynn Phelps of Mount Vernon; two grandchildren, Shelby Lynn and Jordan Thomas Phelps; two sisters, Jackie Niemeier and Mary Ann (Ronald) Drake all of Evansville. She was preceded in death by her husband, and one sister, Patricia Dowell.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday January 13, 2015 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 East Fourth Street, Mount Vernon with burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday from 5-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Mater Dei Marching Wildcats Band in care of the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Haven for their excellent care. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com.