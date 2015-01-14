Barbara Jean (Farnsworth) McDonald, 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away January 6, 2015 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind. She was born September 5, 1942 in Bardstown, Ky., to JD and Ulmay Farnsworth.

Barb enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen, Shirley, and Faye; and brother, Bill.

She is survived by her son, Charles Ashford of Crossville, Ill.; daughter, Robin (Larry) McCarty of Evansville, Ind; brother, Bobby (Marry) Farnsworth; five grandchildren, Ashley, Cassie, Ryan, Sherry, and Noah.

Visitation for friends and family was held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 8, 2014 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main Street, Mount Vernon, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com.